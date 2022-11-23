Murder investigation update Wednesday at University of Idaho

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST/2 p.m. MST on the university campus in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house in Moscow, police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Moscow Police, Idaho State Police and the FBI are among the law enforcement agencies investigating what ISP communications director Aaron Snell on Tuesday called "a very complex case."

"We have excellent detectives. However, it's a large scene," Snell said in an interview with KTVB.

Police plan to update the public on the investigation during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Mountain at the University of Idaho. KTVB will livestream that on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB YouTube channel.

University of Idaho President Scott Green is scheduled to speak at the news conference, along with representatives of Moscow Police and Idaho State Police.

The students who died were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum. They were found dead at about noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, in a three-story house on King Road, less than a mile from the U of I campus.

Investigators have determined that Chapin and Kernodle had been at the Sigma Chi fraternity house and GonCalves and Mogen had been at The Corner Club before police believe they returned to the King Road location at 1:45 a.m. Chapin did not reside at that home.

Two other students who lived at the house survived the attack. Police believe one of them called 911 at about 11:58 a.m. Pacific time to request aid for an unconscious person. Shortly after the call, Moscow Police responded and found the four victims on the second and third floors of the home. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.

As of Tuesday, police had received more than 700 leads and interviewed 90 people.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Moscow Police tip line at 208-883-7018 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Prior to Wednesday's upcoming news conference, police said detectives are seeking additional tips and surveillance video of any "observed suspicious behavior" from the night of Nov. 12 into the early morning hours of Nov. 13, while GonCalves and Mogen were in downtown Moscow and while Chapin and Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house.

Snell said police are seeking any outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST on Sunday, Nov. 13, from businesses and residences within an area bounded by West Taylor Avenue to the north, West Palouse River Drive to the south, Highway 95 to the east and the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden to the west.

Here are some other notes on the investigation ahead of Wednesday's news conference:

Investigators have not found the weapon, believed to be a fixed-blade knife. They have looked through trash bins and contacted local business owners to see if someone recently bought such a knife.

Police have not taken any suspects into custody.

Police do not believe the two surviving housemates at the King Road residence were involved in the crime. They also do not believe a man seen in surveillance video near a food truck in downtown Moscow or the person who drove Goncalves or Mogen home were involved.

Detectives have determined that a report of a skinned dog near the house is unrelated to the murders of the students. The Latah County Sheriff's Office was investigating that incident.

Moscow Police have said they haven't been able to verify reports that someone had been stalking or following one or more of the victims. KTVB reached out to the court clerk in Latah County and asked if any of the victims had filed protection orders. The clerk said because such orders are sealed, there's no way of knowing.

The University of Idaho is currently on fall break. Classes are scheduled to resume Nov. 28. The university is giving students the option to complete the rest of the semester off-campus. Faculty are preparing in-person and remote teaching options.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of the news conference.

Watch more coverage of this story: