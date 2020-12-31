2 charged in Christmas Day home invasion in Mountain Home

The 60-year-old homeowner was left with serious injuries in the attack.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Two men are in custody after investigators say they broke into a Mountain Home house and attacked the homeowner, leaving him with serious injuries.

Kai Evans is charged with aggravated battery and burglary, while Coty Bieroth is charged with aiding in the commission of aggravated battery and aiding in the commission of burglary.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the pair worked together during a home invasion at a residence on Date Avenue in Mountain Home on Christmas. Police and deputies who responded to the home that evening found the homeowner, 60-year-old Robert Dudley, badly hurt.

Dudley was taken to the hospital, then airlifted to Boise for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, investigators say, he was unable to tell police who had attacked him or provide any descriptions.

On Monday, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office began receiving tips linking Evans and Bieroth to the attack. The men were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Elmore County Jail.

Officials have not released a motive in the break-in, and say others may have been involved.

"There is still more information the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division is following up on," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "There is possibly more people involved, and more arrests may be made. We would like to encourage anyone with information to please contact our office."

The sheriff's office thanked the residents of Elmore County who called in tips and helped lead investigators to Evans and Bieroth. Both suspects are currently being held without bail, according to the jail roster.

Watch more crime news: