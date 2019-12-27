MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Fifty-eight dogs and four cats were seized from a Mountain Home animal hoarder on Thursday night, according to Idaho Humane Society officials.

The animals were kept in deplorable conditions in a cramped 600-square-feet home, officials say.

Firefighters suited up in bunker gear and oxygen to clear out the stagnant air in the home for Idaho Humane Society staff to enter it.

The dogs are Papillions with white and black or white and brown fur. The health conditions of these animals has not been released. The animals will have veterinary checks on Friday morning.

At least one of the dogs shown in the video appears to have long strings of matted fur under it's paws. While another "looks like it will have emergency pyometra surgery tomorrow morning from first looks," according to Idaho Humane Society staff.

The Mountain Home Fire Chief, Mark Moore, said when he entered the home it was full of animal feces.

Humane society staff believe this is a case of hoarding and that the owner was not selling the animals.

Until the owner goes to trial the humane society will provide veterinary care, food, and shelter for the dogs and cats.

Extreme cases like this cost the humane society tens of thousands of dollars, laying a heavy financial burden on the non-profit, according to the Idaho Humane Society staff.

The humane society does not get funding from cities or defendants to offset the financial costs involved in these situations.

After the courts grant relinquishment or eventual adoption the humane society can seek homes for the dogs and cats.

The hearing process could take up to two months according to Idaho Humane Society officials.

When the adoptions become legal they will take place at the Boise shelter.

Those who would like to help out the humane society can do so by making a donation or by volunteering.

