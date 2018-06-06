CALDWELL -- A high-speed pursuit down Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning ended in a crash that sent the fleeing motorcycle rider to the hospital.

Idaho State Police say the chase started in Boise just before 12:30 a.m., and continued down I-84 all the way into Caldwell.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 31-year-old Justin K. Wilson of Middleton, tried to get off the interstate at Exit 29 in Caldwell, but lost control and crashed, police say. He was wearing a helmet.

Wilson was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Charges are pending in the case, police say.

It's unclear what originally prompted the chase. Court records show that Wilson is currently on probation in a felony eluding case from 2016.

His current condition is unknown. The crash is under investigation by Caldwell Police.

