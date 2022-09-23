Moses Lake man wanted for wife's murder arrested in Pennsylvania

Both the Lincoln County and Grant County Sheriff's Office worked with the U.S. Marshal Service to locate and arrest 54-year-old Charles Bergman.

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has confirmed that 54-year-old Charles Bergman, the man wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman, has been arrested in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.

According to the office's Facebook page, after the arrest warrant was signed Friday morning, the sheriff's office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service to request assistance to track down Bergman. Both the Lincoln County and Grant County Sheriff's Office worked with the U.S. Marshals, who were able to locate and arrest Bergman without incident.

This arrest comes after Charles and Theresa Bergman were reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to LCSO, Bergman was arrested under suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and will await extradition to Washington state.

The body of Bergman's wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, was found in rural Lincoln County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Court documents suggest Charles Bergman may have murdered his wife after she returned home from New York, where she was visiting an old boyfriend.

