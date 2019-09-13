MOSCOW, Idaho -- Moscow Middle School Resource Officers arrested a male student Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat of violence toward the school, according to the Moscow Police Department.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., the Moscow Police Department and School Resource Officers took the student into custody after Moscow School District personnel reported the threat to the Moscow Police Department via the school resource officers, the police department said.

Moscow Police Captain William Krasselt told KREM 2 that the student said he wanted to shoot up the school while in the principal’s office for a separate matter.

Officers and school district employees worked together to address the situation immediately, according to the police department. The student who made the alleged threat was removed from school property by law enforcement and taken to the regional juvenile detention facility, the police department said.

The student is charged with threatening violence on school grounds, according to the police department.

