Crime

Homicide reported at University of Idaho campus in Moscow

According to a Vandal Alert sent by the university police have not identified a suspect and students have been asked to stay away from the area and shelter in place.
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating a homicide on King Road, less than a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

According to a Vandal Alert sent by the university Sunday, police have not identified a suspect and students were asked to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

According to the University of Idaho Public Safety and Security, this is an off-campus incident. They add that Moscow Police is actively investigating and said there is no active threat to the student community. 

KTVB reached out to the Moscow Police Department but has not gotten a response at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

