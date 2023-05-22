Moscow residents react to U of I murder suspect's arraignment

While the media may come and go in Moscow, for people living on the Palouse, this story stays top of mind.

MOSCOW, Idaho — People say Moscow is small in design, which makes the loss of four young lives felt that much more.



"It's a very quiet town," resident Brayden Lingle said. "I wouldn't expect something like that to happen here of all places."

Lingle says suddenly, everyone knew Moscow and what happened in a home just off the University of Idaho's campus.



"Seeing University of Idaho and Moscow talked about all over the internet, it's like I live there," Lingle said. "And this town never gets talked about. All of a sudden, it's everywhere."

To this day, people are processing the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Resident Cathy Pemberton says trauma still lives in the streets of Moscow.



"The loss is still there," Pemberton said. "The pain is still there."

Nothing can change the tragedy that happened last November, but Pemberton says bringing someone who may be responsible to justice is a proper step toward healing.



"It's important that the person who has done something evil is properly convicted, tried and punished for that crime," Pemberton said. "For that evil thing because that begins the process of healing."

The murder suspect appeared in court Monday, where a judge entered a not guilty plea and scheduled his trial to begin in October. People say they hope the state can bring this case to a proper and just end.



"Hopefully this will all come to a closing soon," Lingle said.



"I'm ready to be patient and wait and trust and hope the state will carry out its proper responsibilities," Pemberton said.

Moscow will be in for a quiet summer until people start talking about Kohberger again in October.

