Judge declares mistrial in Idaho rape case after 11 people fail to show for jury duty

Judge Steven Boyce declared a mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty.

DRIGGS, Idaho — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty.

EastIdahoNews.com reports 7th District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty.

Several other potential jurors were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn't be fair.

Those who failed to show up could face fines or jail time. The mistrial means the trial for Ryan Richard Berry of Tetonia will be rescheduled.

