What's next in the Lori Vallow case?

REXBURG, Idaho — Multiple agencies are now expected to come together this week to share information in connection with the ongoing case of two missing Rexburg children as their mother, Lori Vallow, sits in jail.

The meeting is scheduled to happen in Salt Lake City and will involve multiple investigative agencies who are looking into the whereabouts of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's late wife, and the death of Alex Cox, Lori's brother.

The Fremont County sheriff told KTVB it will have officers present at that meeting.

News of the meeting comes as Vallow remains in jail on $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing for Vallow is scheduled for March 18 and 19.

"Because this is a complex case, a two-day preliminary hearing is not particularly unusual," said criminal defense lawyer and former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy.

Leroy told KTVB the purpose of a preliminary hearing is to make an initial showing by the prosecution of what evidence they have against the defendant and to give the defense that time to cross-examine those witnesses, as well as to examine whatever documentation is presented.

“Apparently it remains that at this point, a case of circumstantial evidence,” Leroy said. “She would likely through her lawyer cross-examine everyone who does present indirect evidence to have them admit that they have no idea that she has done anything unto warrant or inappropriate with her children and that they don’t know where her children are.”

Leroy added that we could see one of two potential outcomes following the preliminary hearing next week.

“Number one, the evidence will not be sufficient and the case will be dismissed by the magistrate judge and the defendant discharged, or in the alternative if the evidence is to be sufficient, the defendant will be bound over to appear before the district court where all felony cases in Idaho are actually tried,” Leroy said.

