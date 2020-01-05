Watch Live: Lori Vallow in Idaho courtroom for her second bond reduction hearing

The mother of two missing Rexburg kids is seeking to have her bond reduced from $1 million to $10,000.

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg children, is due back in an eastern Idaho courtroom Friday afternoon for a bond reduction hearing.

Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since last September.

In January, a judge ordered Vallow to produce her children to authorities, but she did not. She was arrested in Hawaii and brought back to Idaho to face charges of desertion of a minor, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Her bond was initially set by a judge in Hawaii at $5 million. But was later reduced by an Idaho judge to $1 million in March 24. After Vallow's court appearance in Madison County in March, Judge Faren Eddins disqualified himself at the defense's request.

This hearing was originally set for April 17 and 24 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Idaho criminal rule is the standard that I must apply to my decision today on this motion and it states the court may reduce the existing bail if the court finds good cause to reduce court may enter order reducing bail," the judge said at the beginning of the hearing.

Vallow defense argued that the prosecutors did not file affidavits until the day before the hearing and could have filed a motion for the affidavits in the 38 days before Friday's hearing.

"The prosecution cannot claim they had a lack of notice or any kind of response needed in this case, when you look at filing you have a total of 18 pages, ten of those pages are single-spaced affidavits that were filed yesterday," Mark Means, Vallow's defense attorney, said. "here we have specified an objection that raises whole new arguments that were not mentioned in the previous objection filed back in on the 7th of April."

While Vallow appeared in court on Friday, her new husband, Chad Daybell, is still a free man and has yet to be charged with any crimes.

However, the Idaho Attorney General has taken over the investigation into Vallow and Daybell for attempted murder and conspiracy in relation to Tammy Daybell's death. Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell's previous wife, who died and died under suspicious circumstances in Fremont County last October. Her body was exhumed in December after investigators ruled her death suspicious.

