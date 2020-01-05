Watch live at 2 p.m.: Lori Vallow in Idaho courtroom for a bond reduction hearing

The mother of two missing Rexburg kids is seeking to have her bond reduced from $1 million to $10,000.

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg children, is due back in an eastern Idaho courtroom Friday afternoon for a bond reduction hearing.

Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since last September.

In January, a judge ordered Vallow to produce her children to authorities, but she did not. She was arrested in Hawaii and brought back to Idaho to face charges of desertion of a minor, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Her bond was initially set by a judge in Hawaii at $5 million. But it was later reduced by an Idaho judge to $1 million. After Vallow's court appearance in Madison County in March, Judge Faren Eddins disqualified himself at the defense's request.

A new judge will hearing her latest request to set bond at $10,000. The hearing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

