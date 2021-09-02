Dateline NBC to debut true-crime podcast investigating Lori Vallow

The podcast will be hosted by Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison and will release the first episode on Feb. 16.

REXBURG, Idaho — Dateline NBC announced Tuesday that a new true-crime podcast series investigating Lori Vallow and her late children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who disappeared in 2019. The remains of the children were ultimately found on the Rexburg property of Vallow's husband Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020.

The podcast will be hosted by Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison.

This six-episode series, titled Mommy Doomsday, will feature Dateline's exclusive and original reporting and Vallow, Daybell, and their connection to the children's disappearance. It will also discuss Vallow and Daybell's participation in a religious group that believed doomsday was near.

Both Vallow and Daybell are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence. Vallow is also charged with misdemeanors for contempt, resisting and obstructing and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Neither she nor Daybell has been charged with killing 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, who prosecutors have described as "victims of homicide."

A preview of the podcast can be found here.

The first two episodes of the podcast will be available for download on all podcast platforms on Feb. 16, and the following four episodes will debut over the next three weeks.

