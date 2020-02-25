Trainer: Lori Vallow asked to rehome son's service dog after her estranged husband died

The trainer thought J.J. would need the dog more than ever after his father, Charles Vallow, died.

BOISE, Idaho — The day before Lori Vallow moved to Rexburg last September, she got rid of her son's service dog, Bailey, according to the dog's trainer.

Seven-year-old J.J. Vallow has autism and Bailey was trained to calm him down, according to Neal Mestas with Dog Training Elite. Mestas told KTVB over the phone that he worked for weeks training with J.J. and Bailey and the two had a strong bond.

"We were working side by side and they were quite the team," he said

After Lori's brother shot and killed her husband at the time, Charles Vallow, last July, Mestas says Lori called him and wanted the dog gone.

"Well, wouldn't J.J. need his service dog now more than ever to be a comfort?" Mestas said. "She said it was too hard to take care of J.J. and the dog. Bailey is a highly-trained service dog. Taking care of him means feeding him and letting him out to the bathroom, there is not a lot of work involved."

Despite thinking the request was bizarre, Mestas figured Lori was grieving and agreed to come pick up Bailey on August 30.

He says during the exchange, J.J. sat quietly in his mother's car while Tylee was inside the house, Mestas explained.

"She said if Tylee asks, please tell her you already found a home because she is really upset that we are rehoming Bailey," he said.

Shortly after this, J.J. and Tylee would disappear. Now it's now been more than five months since anyone has seen the children.

Lori Vallow was arrested this past Thursday and is facing two felony counts of child desertion, along with other misdemeanors.

Her next court date is March 2 at 9 a.m. local time for her extradition hearing.

