Subpoenas issued for school records, lease in Lori Vallow case

REXBURG, Idaho — Madison County issued a handful of subpoenas Tuesday in connection to the case of two missing Rexburg children and their mother, who is charged in their disappearance.

The four subpoenas are addressed to the Madison County School District, Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, and the owners of a Kauai beach resort and a rental property in which Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell stayed.

Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last week on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. Her two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.

Chad Daybell, who Lori Vallow married after the deaths of their respective spouses, has not been charged in the case.

The subpoenas compel the property owners or officials to appear in court March 9 for a hearing in Madison County. Prosecutors indicated they are seeking records connected to the couple's lease or rental agreements in Hawaii from Aug. 1, 2019 to present, as well as any record related to a school Individualized Education Program for J.J., who has autism.

Prosecutors are also asking for the booking and reservation dates of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's stay in a Kauai resort, how they paid for the rooms, and any phone records between August and present.

It's unclear whether Lori Vallow will have been brought back to Idaho by the March 9 hearing date. She is currently held in a Kauai jail on a $5 million bond. She is due to appear in court in Hawaii Wednesday evening for an extradition hearing.

She has indicated that she will ask the judge to reduce her bond. Investigators have argued the bond should remain at $5 million, saying that Vallow is a flight risk with a history of skipping town, and has already shown a "willingness to disobey and ignore a court order."

The Wednesday hearing will be streamed on KTVB.COM at 5 p.m. MST.

