Prosecutors submit thousands of pieces of evidence for their case against Lori Vallow

According to the initial discovery disclosure, some of the evidence also includes security camera footage from Yellowstone.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 10, when KTVB reported on what the likely next steps in Lori Vallow's trial will be.

The State of Idaho, through the Madison County prosecutor's office, submitted thousands of pages, hundreds of photos, and a handful of videos as part of a discovery request in their case against Lori Vallow, the mother of two Rexburg children who haven't been seen since September.

The discovery request is a routine part of the criminal case process in which the state and defendants are required to exchange evidence.

Among the thousands of pieces of evidence are recorded interviews with a handful of family members and police body camera footage.

Now, Vallow's defense team has a chance to comb through the evidence against her in the case of two missing Rexburg children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Vallow is still in the Madison County Jail after he bail was lowered from $5 million to $1 million.

She is due back in court for her preliminary hearing on May 7 and 8 and the judge who was originally overseeing it disqualified himself from the case.

