Close friend of Lori Vallow believes JJ and Tylee are ‘not on this planet anymore’

Melanie Gibb sat down with East Idaho News for a three-part interview about Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho kids.

REXBURG, Idaho — Melanie Gibb, a close friend of Lori Vallow, is now shedding light on the death of Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy. She died last October. Chad and Lori married weeks later.

“I didn’t know how they did it, but I knew it was part of the plan that she was supposed to pass away,” Gibb said.

For the first time, Gibb revealed in a three-part interview with East Idaho News that Lori and Chad believed Tammy would be OK with them getting married after Tammy died. Gibb told East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton that the couple believed Tammy had a mission to fulfill on the other side.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office is investigating Chad and Lori regarding Tammy's death. No charges have been filed.

On Thursday Gibb also offered more insight into Lori and Chad's relationship.

“I often see him as the hand and her as the puppet on the hand,” Gibb said.

While Chad was the more reserved one, Gibb said they were both equally bad for each other. She also told East Idaho News that she confronted the couple about JJ and Tylee's whereabouts soon after police began investigating their disappearance.

"I think the first question I said is, 'why haven't you told us where the kids are?' (Lori responded), 'well, for your safety, we cannot tell you,’” Gibb said.

So where does Gibb think the kids are?

“They're not on this planet anymore. That's my personal opinion,” Gibb said. “Tylee is a very strong-willed individual, and she's capable of making a phone call if she needs to call. JJ's a handful. He wouldn't have his medication with him, so how could she take care of him? If they're in a safe place, why is (Lori) in Hawaii having a great time on her honeymoon when her children are hiding for safety? That doesn't even make sense.”

One death that did surprise Gibb was the death of Alex Cox, Lori's brother. He died in December of 2019. A medical examiner ruled Alex died of natural causes. Gibb said she thinks it's possible he was involved in the children's disappearance.

Despite everything that's happened, Gibb told East Idaho News, she still loves Lori and cares for Chad.

“I wish that none of this happened, I have learned a great deal about deception and now you have learned a greater deal about deception,” Gibb said. “There's still hope.”

Lori remains in the Madison County Jail in Rexburg on a $1 million bond. She faces multiple charges, including child desertion, and is expected back in court in July.

