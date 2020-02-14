Interactive timeline of events: Missing Idaho children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Here is an updated timeline of events in the case of Lori Vallow's missing children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, from Rexburg, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Police in Rexburg, Idaho, issued a press release in December, 2019, asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.

Police said the series of events leading up to the decision to make the case public included a death investigation, a wedding and some interesting travels.

What followed was an investigative frenzy spanning multiple states, from Arizona to Idaho to Hawaii, that captured the attention and speculation of the news media, bloggers, amateur sleuths and thousands of concerned citizens across the country.

KTVB put together a brief timeline to help people understand when some of the events tied to this mystery took place.

The timeline begins with the divorce of Charles and Lori Vallow in February 2019. Within six months, Charles will be dead. By November, Lori will be re-married to Chad Daybell, a man whose previous wife died weeks earlier. Two kids aged 7 and 17, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, vanished at some point during this series of events. They were both last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, in September.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were last seen in Hawaii. Police ordered her to deliver the children to Idaho by the end of January.

The children have now been missing for nearly six months.

Over the course of the investigation, there have been reports on the religious beliefs of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell and whether those beliefs might have anything to do with the children's disappearance.

We've also learned more about Lori's family and the strange events surrounding them, including her brother killing her former husband before ending up dead himself.

