Lori Vallow's niece denies claims she knows where JJ and Tylee are

Through her attorneys, Melani Pawlowski said she has not be involved in any wrongdoing.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow’s niece is denying claims made by her ex-husband that she knows the whereabouts of Lori’s two children and that she has been involved in any wrongdoing.

Through her Arizona attorneys, Robert P. Jarvis and Garret L. Smith, Melani Pawlowski, formerly Boudreaux, said she strenuously denies the innuendos and allegations made by Brandon Boudreaux in child custody papers.

It’s been more than five months since anyone has seen Lori’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori Vallow appeared in a Kauai courtroom Wednesday where she waived extradition to Idaho to face charges. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

She was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

On Sunday, KTVB reported new court documents allege that Lori’s niece Melani tried to have Brandon killed for his life insurance policy. That money would then be used to support the cult that Lori and Melani are allegedly a part of.

He went on to say she "is involved in a cult where numerous members, adults and children alike, have been being killed off like flies."

Brandon claims than Melani knows where JJ and Tylee are and she is unwilling to help police find them.

Attorneys for Melani Pawlowski sent out a two-page press release (see below) Wednesday refuting the claims made by her ex-husband and said she has been cooperating with police.

“Mrs. Pawlowski has cooperated with law enforcement, including meeting for hours with the FBI on three separate days. As she told the FBI, Melani does not know the whereabouts of the missing children of her aunt, Lori Vallow,” Jarvis stated.

Through her attorneys, Melani goes on to say that Brandon is lying to wrongfully influence the child custody case. She criticized the media for reporting one-sided and unsubstantiated accusations and said that Brandon is hiding his own family’s dark and sinister acts and past.

“Melani has never been associated with a cult,” Jarvis said. “Melani is a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and her beliefs are consistent with the Church. Melani holds close to her belief in a loving God. She loves her children and respects life.”

