Lori Vallow's attorneys in Idaho file requests to see case documents and lower her bond amount

Another court filing Wednesday shows two Eagle attorneys will join her existing defense attorney, who is based in Meridian.

BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys in Idaho for Lori Vallow, the mother of two Rexburg kids who have been missing since September, have filed two requests with the court Wednesday.

One is to reduce her current $5 million bond. This will likely be discussed at her hearing in Madison County on Friday afternoon.

Another is an 11-page discovery request, which is a normal part of a criminal proceeding, listing all of the documents and evidence the defense wants to see that the prosecutor's office has collected in their case against Vallow.

This is a list of what her attorneys want from prosecutors:

statements made by Lori Vallow to police, before and after her arrest

a copy of Lori Vallow's criminal record

all evidence against Lori Vallow, including documents, photos, and items

computer and cell phone data

results of any examinations or scientific tests conducted in the case

a list of all potential witnesses and their addresses, not including law enforcement

a summary of any expert witness reports

unredacted police reports including anything from Boise and Ada County

any handwritten police notes, including anything from Boise and Ada County

unredacted digital media

exculpatory evidence, including names of any other suspects police are looking at, contradictory witness statements, and any deals made between law enforcement and potential witnesses.

dispatch tapes of all calls in connection to the case

whether the prosecutor intends to charge Vallow with any other crimes in addition to the charges already filed

any surveillance, eavesdropping, or wiretap recordings

any other information the defense is entitled to in the case

Lori Vallow also appeared in court again in Hawaii Wednesday for a hearing regarding her upcoming extradition to Idaho.

Her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since November of 2019.

In another filing Wednesday, it was announced that two new attorneys, Edwina Elcox and Brian Webb, of Brian Webb Legal in Eagle, had joined her defense.

They will join her existing defense attorney, Mark Means of Means Law and Mediation in Meridian.

Here is the complete discovery request:

