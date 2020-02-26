Lori Vallow wants her $5 million bail reduced

Lori Vallow is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to get her bail reduced.

HAWAII, USA — Lori Vallow, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children on Thursday, wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. Vallow was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

She was also arrested for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court, which are all misdemeanors.

Seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.

Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide and was the focus of an episode of Dateline NBC. Investigator Keith Morrison said the case was "nuts."

He told KTVB during a Facetime interview that, "This is one of the most bizarre stories, bizarre situations I’ve encountered in this business.”

Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts.

Her lawyers say she isn't a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.

"A $5 million bond is very atypical in any kind of criminal case," former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy told KTVB last week.

Leroy described the case against Vallow as uniquely constructed and it's impossible to predict how her court trial will go.

"It would typically arise only in the most serious criminal charges or in the alternative where it is immediately likely that the defendant would flee the jurisdiction. In this case, there is some indication of both."

