Lori Vallow scheduled to appear in an Idaho court on Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that the mother of missing J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan is on her way to Idaho now.

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg children, is scheduled to appear in the Madison County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that Vallow is now in transit from Hawaii to Idaho for her court appearance but did not clarify which step of the transit process she is currently at.

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins will be overseeing the court case.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 2 for her extradition hearing, but she waived the hearing last week after a judge in Hawaii refused her request to lower her bond from $5 million to $10,000.

Lori Vallow is the mother of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who both went missing in September. In January, an Idaho court ordered Vallow to produce her missing children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She ignored the deadline as she was spending time in Hawaii with her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy told KTVB that it's nearly impossible to predict where this case will go from here, but Vallow has three options for her legal defense.

"One, she can produce the children at her own custody," he said. "Number two, she can show they're in a lawful and proper custody, being duly cared for by a third person or in the alternative if the children are no longer living, they don't have to be anybody's care or custody or control, but of course that raises substantial legal questions."

