Lori Vallow and Tylee Ryan seen laughing, joking in police body camera footage

Police body camera video when Vallow was taken into police custody shows the mother and daughter joking with officers and how Tylee is thinking of becoming a cop.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is of Gilbert Police talking with Lori Vallow's then-husband Charles Vallow about how he believes Vallow is "unhinged" and how she needs to be on an emergency mental hold.

Police body camera video from the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona show officers questioning Lori Vallow, the mother of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, having a light-hearted conversation with Tylee and police.

On Jan. 31, 2019, Vallow was taken into police custody after her then-husband, Charles Vallow, contacted police about her mental state and requested that she be placed on a mental health hold. Tylee was with Vallow at the time of her questioning.

In what appears to be a police questioning room, a Gilbert Police officer tells Vallow that she doesn't have to stay, but if they verify some information they may need to send her to medical and behavioral health facility Community Bridges, in Meza, Arizona, for a mental health evaluation.

Watch the full video of Vallow's questioning below:

Vallow later laughs about how funny it all is and the officer says "I'm not going to take sides, but I don't think you're gonna be a danger to yourself or anybody else - you got your kids to school."

"I haven't gotten any sleep in about three days, do they have good facilities? Do they have a gym?" she then jokes, prompting laughter from the officer.

During the banter between the officer, Vallow, and Tylee, Tylee jokingly tells Vallow that "You are going to get a padded room."

Later in the footage, during casual conversation, Tylee Ryan shares that she is interested in becoming a police officer. The topic is brought up when Vallow mentions that Tylee just got her GED and wants to start her life.

The officer asks Tylee if she really wants to become a police officer. Tylee responds with, "Maybe, you never know." The officer then jokes that she can look forward to "this stuff."

In June 2020, Idaho police found the remains of Tylee, along with the remains of Vallow's son JJ, on the property of Chad Daybell, her current husband.

Both Vallow and Daybell are being held on $1 million bond but neither have been charged with JJ's or Tylee's deaths. Officials have not released the cause of death for JJ and Tylee.

Vallow and Daybell are both due back in court in July for their preliminary hearings.