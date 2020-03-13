Lori Vallow in court Friday for motion on disqualifying judge

The mother of two missing Idaho children will be back in court Friday afternoon as her defense team seeks to have a different judge brought on to the case.

Lori Vallow remains held in the Madison County Jail on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. Her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, have not been seen since September.

The motion to disqualify Judge Faren Eddins was filed Wednesday. The prosecution has responded, objecting to Eddins being removed from the case.

The judge is set to take up the motion at 2 p.m. Friday. The hearing will be streamed live in this story.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 18 and 19, although defense attorneys have indicated they are seeking to have it pushed back to May to give them more time to prepare.

