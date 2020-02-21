Lori Vallow, mother of missing Rexburg children, arrested in Hawaii

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell has not been arrested

KAUAI, Hawaii — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg children, was arrested in Kauai Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kauai Police Department, 47-year-old Vallow has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

She has also been charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

She is currently being held in Kauai on a $5,000,000 bond.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” said Kauai Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

The Kauai Police Department says the arrest warrant was issued by Madison County.

An official close to the investigation tells KTVB that Vallow's extradition hearing could be Friday or Monday on Kauai, and that extraditions typically can take up to two weeks or more.

Governor Brad Little's office says it has not yet received a request from Madison County to start the extradition process.

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, was not arrested.

Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her kids before authorities, who haven't been seen since September, by January 30.

17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow haven't been seen since September.

No other information on the missing children was released.

