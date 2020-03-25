Lori Vallow asks for her bond to be lowered again and hires a new lawyer

Vallow and her new attorney filed a motion to lower her bond because of "new facts have come to light to support this motion since the previous motion bond hearing."

Lori Vallow, the mother of two Rexburg children who haven't been seen since September, is requesting her bond be lowered for a second time and that she wants new legal representation, according to newly released court documents.

On March 19, Vallow hired a new attorney, Mark L. Means of Means Law and Mediation, and fired her previous attorneys, Brian Webb and Edwina Elcox of Brain Webb Legal.

Two days before Vallow hired a new attorney, prosecutors filed thousands of pieces of evidence as part of a discovery request, where both the prosecutors and defense exchange evidence that they've gathered.

On March 24, Vallow and her new attorney filed a motion to lower her bond because of "new facts have come to light to support this motion since the previous motion bond hearing," according to court documents.

Vallow's bond was originally set at $5 million when she was first arrested in Hawaii back in late February. When she was extradited to Madison County, Idaho for her trial, her bond was lowered to $1 million during her first court appearance in Idaho.

The mother of missing 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan is due back in court for her preliminary hearing on May 7 and 8.

On March 13, the judge who was originally overseeing Vallow's trial disqualified himself from the case.

