Lori Vallow arrives in Idaho, flies from Boise to Rexburg in state-owned plane

The mother of two missing Idaho children is due in a Rexburg courtroom on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing since September, arrived at the Boise Airport Thursday afternoon after traveling overnight from Kauai, Hawaii.

She was escorted off the plane just before 2:30 p.m. by plain-clothes law enforcement officers and put into a waiting SUV on the tarmac. You can see video above and below of her transfer from the plane to the SUV.

After her arrival in Boise, Vallow flew to Rexburg on an Idaho State Police-owned plane operated by the Idaho Transportation Department, according to a spokesperson from Idaho Gov. Brad Little's Office.

Earlier Thursday, Vallow was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles as authorities escorted her on the tarmac.

While Vallow was flying to Idaho, authorities asked the public to help with a search for Vallow's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, and the FBI and Rexburg police are seeking any videos or photos that park visitors might have taken of the children.

Vallow is scheduled to make her first appearance in Idaho court on Friday. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly refused to tell law enforcement what happened to the children. Daybell is not charged criminally in the case.

Lori Vallow's initial arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg. We'll live stream the appearance on KTVB.COM and on our YouTube Channel. We'll have a live blog with real-time updates from Rexburg.

