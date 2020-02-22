Watch Live: Kauai police's press conference on Lori Vallow's arrest

Watch the live press conference here at 6 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg children, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court for the first time on Friday afternoon. After the court hearing, the Kauai Police Department will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. MT that you can watch live here.

Lori Vallow was arrested on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

During her court appearance on Friday afternoon, Lori Vallow's defense team tried to get her bail lowered from $5 million to $10,000, which the judge rejected.

If Lori Vallow does post bail, she will have to stay on the island of Kauai and turn over her passport to Kauai police if she does get one.

During the press conference, police will likely discuss details of Lori's court appearance and why Chad Daybell has not been charged with any crimes.

This is the latest development in a months-long saga surrounding the disappearance of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have not been seen since September 2019.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Tylee was last seen during a trip to Yellowstone on Sept. 8 and JJ was seen playing with a neighbor boy on a neighbor's doorbell camera in the first weeks of September.

On September 24, Lori Vallow contacted JJ's school and told administrators that he will no longer be attending the school. Since then, no one has seen either Tylee or JJ.

Lori Vallow's next court appearance will be on March 2 at 9:00 a.m. local time for the extradition hearing.

