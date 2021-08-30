Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to make separate court appearances Monday

Vallow was ordered by a judge back in June to be committed to a mental health facility for up to 90 days.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, an eastern Idaho couple accused of killing her two children and his former wife, are due back in court Monday afternoon.

Vallow and Daybell were indicted in Fremont County on June 8 on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud.

They are accused of killing both Vallow's children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. The children's bodies were unearthed in June 2020 on Daybell's Fremont County property.

Neither the indictment nor prosecutors have shed any more light on how the children are believed to have been killed.

Vallow and Daybell are also accused of conspiring to kill Daybell's then-wife, Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her bed in October 2019. Chad Daybell is also charged directly in his wife's murder, although Vallow is not.

Vallow was ordered by a judge back in June to be committed to a mental health facility for up to 90 days. That ruling put her trial on hold. The judge could rule on her mental competency Monday.

Chad Daybell will also return to the courtroom on Monday at 3:30 p.m. for a motion hearing. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty for Daybell. He is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 8, 2021.

We are not sure if today's proceeding will be broadcast online, but we have provided a link to the courtroom in case they are open to the public.

This story will be updated later this afternoon.