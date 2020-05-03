Live at 2 p.m.: Lori Vallow to appear in Rexburg, Idaho, court Friday

The mother of two missing Rexburg children is due to make her first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Friday afternoon.

Vallow arrived in Idaho Thursday as part of her extradition from Hawaii. After arriving in Boise, Vallow flew to Rexburg on an Idaho State Police-owned plane operated by the Idaho Transportation Department, according to a spokesperson from Idaho Gov. Brad Little's Office. Vallow was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday evening.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

She was arrested in Hawaii in February in connection to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both children were last seen in September.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly refused to tell law enforcement what happened to the children. Daybell is not charged criminally in the case.

The felony charges are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Vallow's defense attorneys have indicated they will ask Judge Faren Eddins to reduce her bond, which is currently set a $5 million. A judge in Hawaii, where Vallow was taken into custody, denied a previous request to drop her bond to $100,000.

Vallow's attorneys also indicated in a motion filed Thursday afternoon that they want the judge to split off the contempt of court charge, holding a separate trial on that misdemeanor charge.

The contempt charge stems from Vallow ignoring an order from a judge to physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare within five days. Vallow missed that deadline.

Her lawyers argue that including the contempt charge in Vallow's trial on the other charges - including the two felonies - would be unfairly prejudicial. It's unclear whether the judge will take up the request during Friday's initial appearance or at a later hearing.

