Dozens attend vigil for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in Rexburg: 'Tylee was my best friend. We did everything together'

Eight-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan went missing last September, but their bodies were found last week at Chad Daybell's property in eastern Idaho. Daybell is Lori Vallow's new husband. Vallow was JJ's and Tylee's mother.

Dozens of people attended Friday night's vigil and held candles in tribute to the two children, including one of Tylee's friends, Alexcia Law.

"A couple of days ago, my mom was like 'They found Tylee and J.J., and if you want to go up to Idaho for their vigil, we're going to go' and I was like 'Okay, I need to go,'" she said. "It didn't really hit me that they were gone until I was driving up here, and Tylee was my best friend out there. We did everything together."

Daybell is currently in police custody and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Vallow is also being held on a $1 million bond as she awaiting her trial for two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

