Idaho Attorney General takes over part of the Lori Vallow case from county prosectors

Newly obtained court documents highlight the changes to who is leading the state's prosecution into the mother of missing JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and her husband.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg kids, and her husband Chad Daybell, are being investigated for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in relation to Tammy Daybell's death.

Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell's previous wife and died under suspicious circumstances in Fremont County last October. Chad got remarried just several weeks after Tammy died to Lori Vallow in Hawaii. Tammy's body was exhumed in December after her death was ruled suspicious. The results of her autopsy are still pending.

Newly obtained court documents between the Idaho Attorney General's Office and the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office show that the Attorney General will provide investigative and prosecutorial assistance without the involvement of the local prosecutor.

The letter reads in part, "The AG will assume full responsibility and authority for the case. All decisions regarding the case shall be the responsibility of the AG."

While the AG's Office is conducting the investigation, Fremont County is still required to pay all out of pocket expenses for the Attorney General.

Lori Vallow is currently sitting in the Madison County jail facing felony child abandonment charges in a separate case. Her bond was reduced from $5 million to $1 million. After firing her last lawyer and hiring a new defense team, Vallow is yet again trying to get her bond reduced from $1 million to $10,000.

The mother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan has yet to comply with a January court order to produce her children. Prosecutors said any possible bail reduction should be dependent on her complying with that order, or "a show of good cause for why the Defendant cannot obey" the order.

A court hearing for Vallow's request for another bond reduction request is set for Friday, April 17.

No charges have been filed against Daybell and he is still a free man.

