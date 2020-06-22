FBI releases new photo of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Alex Cox at Yellowstone

The photo is from the last time Tylee Ryan was seen alive.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a new photo of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were found dead after going missing last September.

Chad Daybell and the children's mother, Lori Vallow, are currently awaiting trial for their involvement in their disappearance.

The photo of JJ, Tylee, and Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, was taken on September 8 at Yellowstone National Park, according to FBI investigators.

The probable cause affidavit for Daybell's arrest states that Alex Cox's phone was binged by an FBI team at Vallow's home on the evening of September 8. After dropping JJ and Tylee off from Yellowstone, Cox's phone was later binged again at Vallow's apartment at 10:44 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Cox's phone was traced back to his apartment shortly after then. But his phone was pinged again at her home from 2:42 a.m. to 3:37 a.m., which was the only time in the month of September that he was there between midnight and 6 a.m.

The next morning, Cox's phone was traced to Chad Daybell's property, near where one of the buried bodies was found, according to the PCA.

Tylee was last seen alive on September 8. JJ was last seen on September 24.

Cox died suddenly on Dec. 12, 2019, from natural causes, just months after he killed Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's then-estranged husband, allegedly in self-defense.

Daybell is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $1 million bond after being charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 3 and 4.

Vallow's bond is also $1 million and she is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She is due back in court on July 9 and 10.

Neither Lori Vallow or Chad Daybell have been charged for the deaths of JJ and Tylee.

