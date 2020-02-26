Court docs reveal new details about Lori Vallow's bond reduction hearing

She is scheduled to go before a judge at 5 p.m. Mountain Time. You can watch it live on KTVB and KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg, Idaho kids remains in a Kauai jail on $5 million bond.



We were told Wednesday by a public information officer with the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, that Lori received a one-hour visit Tuesday from her husband Chad Daybell.



Lori will be back in a Kauai courtroom later today in hopes of lowering that bail amount.



KTVB obtained court documents this afternoon detailing other elements involved in this.



They outline the arguments both the prosecutors and the defense team for Lori Vallow will say in that hearing.



According to the court documents, attorneys for Lori Vallow are asking her bond to be reduced to $100,000, or, at most, $125,000.



They're basing that amount off of the $152,000 balance that Chad Daybell had in his bank account last month.



Also new today, court records show Madison County has issued four subpoenas in connection to the children's disappearance.



They are addressed to the Madison County School District, Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, and the owners of a Kauai beach resort and rental property in which Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell stayed.



The documents include requests for things like Kennedy Elementary discipline records and attendance records, as well as billing and reservation records for the resort.



The subpoenas ask property owners and school officials to appear with the records at a March 9th hearing in Madison County.

