Community members mourn as they await official word on missing Idaho children

"I don’t think the community is going to forget JJ and Tylee for a long, long time."

REXBURG, Idaho — Tributes to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan continue to grow Thursday night as the community anxiously awaits further answers about the Rexburg children who disappeared nine months ago.

On Tuesday, two sets of human remains were found on the rural property of Chad Daybell, whose wife, Lori Vallow, is the children's mother. Both Daybell and Vallow remain jailed on felony charges connected to the case.

While close family members have said the remains belong to JJ and Tylee and the Fremont County prosecutor said the remains are those of children, there has been no official confirmation from investigators.

Autopsies on the remains are being conducted in Boise.

Since Tuesday's announcement, community members have been stopping by Daybell's house in Fremont County, just outside of Rexburg, to pay tribute to JJ and Tylee, and to let them know they are not forgotten.

"This is a great area to live in and to know that something like this can happen, it just blows your mind," said Rexburg resident Jan Wright.

While many of those who visited the site where the remains were found didn't know the Vallow or Daybell families personally, they have followed the case closely since the children went missing last September.

"After finding out the news this week, and after seeing [JJ's grandparents] here last night, I just couldn’t let it go without paying some sort of tribute to Tylee and JJ," Nicole Couch said.

Couch, who lives in nearby Shelley, said she and her two sons brought special mementos for the children.

“So we brought an orange pinwheel for Tylee because we heard she always texted orange hearts to Charles and then a blue one for JJ because he’s a boy," she said. "I didn’t know their favorite colors but we just wanted to remember them."

The Couch family placed their colorful contributions alongside other objects, including stuffed animals, flowers, and a t-shirt that read, "Bring JJ and Tylee Home."

The growing memorial to the children sits along a fence outside Daybell's home.

Memorial for missing Idaho children 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The missing children's case has deeply affected this community, and those who live here say it will continue to, no matter what comes next.

"It’s probably made us appreciate our families more and kind of watch out who you follow," Wright said.

Added Couch: "I don’t think the community is going to forget JJ and Tylee for a long, long time."

A candlelight vigil for the children is planned for 8:30 p.m. Friday in the field near Soda Tsunami in Idaho Falls. Organizers ask those who attend to wear masks for safety and to wear purple and blue in honor of JJ and Tylee.

Watch more on the search for Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids: