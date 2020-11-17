Michael Lehan was last in contact with his family on Sunday, Nov. 15. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Spokane Police Department.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is searching for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in North Idaho on Tuesday morning.

Michael Lehan is described as a white male, who is 5 feet and 10 inches tall with brown eyes and balding gray hair. He was last in contact with his family on Sunday, Nov. 15 when they reminded him that he had an appointment scheduled for the next day, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller.

Lehan's family reported him missing from his home in the 4500 block of Northwest Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on Monday after finding that he, his dog and vehicle were missing, Fuller said.

Fuller said Lehan should be traveling with his dog and driving a red 2003 Acura Coupe with tabs that expired in 2018 on Washington plate No. AFR9748.

Idaho State Police is assisting the Spokane Police Department in its search for Lehan. He was last seen in Worley, Idaho, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to ISP.