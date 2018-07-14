BOISE — A Nampa man who received support from across the country to have a painful tumor removed from his face is facing misdemeanor charges, after two people told police that he waved a handgun during an argument.

Boise Police arrested Lucas McCulley, 22, Friday night on two counts of exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to a home on Siesta Lane, where McCulley lives with a roommate. Witnesses told officers that McCulley waved a handgun around during an argument with his roommate's guest and a neighbor. Police have not said what the argument was about.

Two of the alleged victims told officers that they wanted McCulley arrested, and signed a complaint against him.

KTVB inquired about the nature of the complaint after a viewer posted McCulley's Ada County jail mugshot on the KTVB Facebook page.

Police booked McCulley into the Ada County Jail, but he has since bonded out, and is scheduled to appear in magistrate court on Monday.

Exhibition or use of a deadly weapon is defined in Idaho State Code as drawing or exhibiting any deadly weapon "in a rude, angry and threatening manner," or using a deadly weapon in "any fight or quarrel."

Related story: Lucas McCulley's post-surgery look revealed: 'It feels like I have got a new life"

© 2018 KTVB