SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teen was arrested for attempted murder and arson early Monday morning after she attempted to burn her home down with her family inside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at East 14th Street and Dartmouth Road in Spokane Valley, according to Spokane Valley Fire. The teen girl was arrested by Spokane Valley Police around 4:40 a.m.

The teen's mother spoke with KREM and said her husband is currently in the ICU at Sacred Heart with burns on his legs.

"His fight or flight reaction was to stomp out the fire," said Carol Thompson, the teen's mother.

Thompson said her husband initially woke everyone up Monday morning after discovering the fire in the hallway of their split level home - the family had to escape using their bedroom windows.

"My husband woke up saying there was a fire and everybody get out, and he opened up our bedroom door and everything was on fire," Thompson said. "So we all hopped out our windows, my in-laws were in the bedroom next to ours and they were able to get out, my father in law is on oxygen though so it was difficult for him to get out because he's on a concentrator."

Thompson said the family tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but they were unsuccessful.

"There was no way, it was too much," she said.

Thompson said she couldn't think of a reason why her teen daughter would have started the fire.

"We all just said goodnight after we ate dinner and went to bed," Thompson said, talking about the previous night.

Crews told Thompson their home is a total loss.

"It's a shell, that's what the firefighters pretty much told us," Thompson said. "That there wasn't much of anything to see."

Thompson said she has no idea what the family's next step is. She's been unemployed due to the coronavirus and her unemployment money has been stalled for months.

"Hopefully this will be enough of an emergency to push me through," Thompson said. "I have about $12 in my bank account."

Thompson said a neighbor was letting her family stay in their house for the time being.

East 14th Street is expected to remain closed for hours this morning while the investigation continues.

Major crimes and an arson investigator with Spokane Valley Fire will be out to further investigate the scene, according to Hernandez who spoke to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies on scene.

The inside of the house is destroyed, and the Red Cross will be out to assist the family later this morning because they are displaced for the time being, crews told Hernandez.