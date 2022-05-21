Middleton police searching for suspect in shooting

Middleton Police and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of 4th and Hawthorne around 2 A.M. for a report of shots fired.

Middleton Police say they found one deceased victim and that the suspect fled the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Renato Corro.

Middleton Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If located, they advise calling 911 and not to approach Corro.