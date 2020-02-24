Middleton man who eluded police during high-speed chase now in custody

Tommy Nash was identified as a suspect and taken into custody a day after the chase in Nampa.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say a Middleton man who led two different Treasure Valley police forces on a high-speed chase Friday is in custody.

They say 45-year old Tommy Nash stole a car in Nampa before eluding both Garden City and Boise Police.

Dash cam footage of the incident was sent to us. In it, a silver car on the left side of the screen races by at a high rate of speed.

This chase forced both Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School to shelter-in-place as a precaution.

Police say Nash then crashed the car into a garage before fleeing the scene on foot.

He was arrested in Nampa on Saturday and is being held in the Canyon County Jail.

Nash is charged with burglary, grand theft, petty theft and malicious injury to property.

