CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Middleton man is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Matthew D. Owens, 35, was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit aided in his arrest.

Owens is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office led the investigation. The Middleton Police Department assisted.

Anyone with information about the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

