Sheriff: 5 pounds of meth seized in Elmore County drug bust

Two Mountain Home residents were arrested on felony drug trafficking charges.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Two people were arrested and more than $185,000 worth of drugs were seized during a drug bust this week, the Elmore County Sheriff announced on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said deputies arrested two Mountain Home residents after a 9-month investigation into "a major drug trafficking organization that was operating in the Elmore County and Mountain Home area."

James Doud, 59, and Trish Copeland, 40, were taken into custody on Monday.

Doud is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copeland is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

During the investigation, deputies seized more than five pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $184,000 and 10.3 grams of heroin with a street value of $1,500.

A stolen firearm was also recovered, the sheriff's office said.

Watch more crime news: