Two Meridian massage parlor employees charged with prostitution

Police say the two women were employees at Bamboo Massage Spa in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police have arrested two women and charged them with prostitution after serving search warrants at two locations Wednesday morning.

The search warrants were executed at Bamboo Massage Spa, located at 3035 West McMillan Road and a residence in the 6000 block of North Silver Spruce Ave. in Meridian.

Police said the investigation began 18 months ago after multiple people complained that employees at Bamboo Massage Spa were offering sexual acts in exchange for money.

Police arrested 38-year-old Weihua DI and 45-year-old Meina HOU, both of Meridian. Each is charged with one count of misdemeanor prostitution.



Police say they also recovered around $30,000 in cash during the residential search.

Both were cited and released because of COVID-19. There are no mug shots available.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Meridian Police Department thanked the community for their help in this case.

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: