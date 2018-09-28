BOISE -- A woman accused of killing another driver in a July drunken driving crash pleaded not guilty in the case Friday morning.

Courtni Verity, 23, is facing a felony vehicular manslaughter charge in the death of 36-year-old Herbert "Herbie" Moran.

Verity's attorney, Peter Mommer, entered the not guilty plea on Verity's behalf during the brief hearing.

MORE: Hearing postponed for woman accused of killing driver in Meridian crash

A witness told police Verity's car was going at least 80 mph in a 45 mph zone just before she slammed into the back of Moran's Ford Mustang on Ten Mile Road near Ustick at 1:45 a.m. July 22. The impact pushed the Mustang into a guardrail, throwing Moran from his car.

Moran was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and died at the scene.

Verity's car ended up in a nearby canal after the collision. Police found her sitting on the canal bank.

Prosecutors say Verity was slurring her words as she was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. When first responders questioned whether she had been drinking before the wreck, she allegedly replied "not much."

RELATED: Police: Alcohol may have been a factor in deadly Meridian car crash

Police found a bottle of Smirnoff vodka on the passenger seat of Verity's car. Her blood-alcohol content was tested after the crash, but the results of that test have not yet been made public.

Verity was treated for her injuries and booked into the Ada County Jail, where she has remained on a $500,000 bond.

Judge Michael Reardon on Friday set the vehicular manslaughter trial to begin Feb. 19. The trial is expected to last at least a week, and prosecutors have indicated they may bring in experts to testify.

If convicted, Verity faces up to a decade behind bars.

© 2018 KTVB