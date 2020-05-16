Meridian woman charged with murder of infant

26-year-old Danielle Radue's son died Friday. He had been in the hospital since Monday, when EMS and police found the baby unresponsive.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A woman taken into custody by the Meridian Police Department on Monday, on a charge of injury to a child, is now accused of murdering her infant son.

Meridian Police late Friday night served an arrest warrant charging 26-year-old Danielle Radue with first-degree murder.

Her son, a two-month-old boy, died at about 6:30 p.m. Friday while in the hospital.

Radue is being held in the Ada County Jail on $1 million bond.

On Monday afternoon, Meridian police officers responded to a call for assistance from Emergency Medical Services at a home on North Swainson Avenue, near Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane.

Upon arrival, police found Radue's son unresponsive. An ambulance crew took the baby to the hospital.

Radue was charged with felony injury to a child and issued a no-contact order Monday, and was arraigned on that charge the following afternoon.

Other terms of her bail or possible jail release between Monday and Friday are not clear, but court records still posted online Saturday listed an "out-of-custody" preliminary hearing scheduled for late May on the injury to a child charge.

Radue was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 11 p.m. Friday on the first-degree murder charge.

A court date for arraignment on that new charge is not yet listed, but will likely happen on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

