Meridian woman arrested on drug and assault charges after pointing mace at an officer

BOISE, Idaho — A 21-year-old Meridian woman is facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges after police say he pulling out a can of mace at an officer while being pulled over on Interstate 84.

The incident happened Friday at about 5:39 p.m. when an Idaho State Trooper saw an SUV driving erratically on eastbound I-84 near Nampa, according to police. The officer tried to pull the vehicle but they refused, and continued down the interstate and turning off of the Meridian Road exit.

When the driver, later identified as Korena Weymouth-Bell of Meridian, did stop, she immediately got out of her car and began pointing mace at the trooper and "approached him in an aggressive manner" while he stood behind the driver's side car door of the patrol vehicle, officials said.

Investigators say Weymouth-Bell the pushed the trooper's car door closed and returned to her car. Before he got back to her car, the trooper tazed her. She was later treated and released from the hospital.

Weymouth-Bell now facing a felony charge of assaulting an officer, felony and misdemeanor charges of eluding police and misdemeanor charges of marihuana possession, drug paraphernalia, and driving without privileges.

