Meridian woman arrested at Idaho statehouse, charged with misdemeanor assault

Idaho State Police say the 19-year-old woman tried to grab another woman, which caused them to fall down a few stairs at the statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police arrested a Meridian woman on Saturday night during a rally at the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Police say 19-year-old Deisha Payne of Meridian was seen by an ISP Trooper trying to reach out and grab another woman at about 6 p.m. at the Idaho statehouse. When Payne did, she and the other woman fell down three steps.

The Trooper who witnessed it was close enough to try to physically intervene in the fight and he fell down when he did, according to ISP.

Payne was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and police say she was cooperative when she was taken into custody.

Police say no one else was appeared to be injured in the incident and the rallies soon ended after.

ISP did not release any further details about the other woman involved in the incident or what led up to it.

