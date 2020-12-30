Police searching for suspect after robbery at Meridian Walmart

Investigators say the man told a cashier that he had a gun, and demanded money from the register.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who robbed a Walmart store in Meridian Tuesday night.

The robbery happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Ten Mile Road.

According to police, the man told a cashier that he had a gun, and demanded money from the till. The Walmart employee handed over the money, and the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's. He was wearing a dark green jacket and a beige mask. Police say the man drove off in a white four-door sedan after the robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and his car. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is urged to call Meridian Police at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

