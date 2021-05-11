Meridian Police warn against increasing purse and wallet theft

Six reported purse and wallet thefts have come through the Meridian Police Department since August. They say suspects are working in pairs at grocery stores.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Six purses or wallets have been reported stolen to the Meridian Police Department since August, according to Meridian PD Sergeant Matt Parsons.

In the same time frame, that figure was two reports a year ago. But what makes it so different this time around is organization.

Suspects are working in pairs, according to Parsons. One person gets the attention of a potential victim at a grocery store. That allows the accomplice to reach into a shopping cart and potentially steal a wallet or purse.

And that's exactly what happened to Moscelene Sunderland this Wednesday.

"A man had a thick accent and asked for help reading a label. Which is reasonable," Sunderland said. "It was just a matter of seconds. And suddenly the hair just stood up on the back of my neck and I thought something just happened and I don't know what it is. And I looked at my purse but it looked exactly the same. it wasn't disturbed. So I opened it, and the wallet was gone."

Sunderland tried to freeze her cards soon as she noticed, but more than $1,000 had already been charged to one of her accounts.

"Bang! Bang! Bang! They tried to hit the register three times," Sunderland said.

The other two purchase attempts were declined after the bank froze her account.

"I'm sure they disposed of the cards because immediately after two declines they knew the jig was up," Sunderland said.

Through work and communication with other police agencies, Meridian PD said these thieves are travelers from out of town. Officials are asking people to take note and report anything they notice to help aid in stopping these crimes. Parsons said suspect or vehicles descriptions will help with their investigations.

To protect yourself, it's best to keep your purse and belongings within eyesight while shopping. As for leaving a purse in the child seat of a shopping cart, Parsons said that can be a bad idea.

"A lot of people will leave their purse in a cart in the child's seat, possibly even open. And this allows a second person to come in then and grab the wallet from the purse while the first person or suspect is talking to the victim," Parsons said.

