Two teens arrested in Meridian on felony drug charges

Police say they found thousands of Xanax pills, cocaine, marijuana, LSD, a firearm and cash.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two teenagers are facing multiple drug charges, including four felonies.



Meridian police say they responded to a vandalism report on the 300 block of W. Cranmer Drive in Meridian just before noon Wednesday. That's near the area of Meridian Road and Cherry Lane.



While investigating, police say they smelled marijuana coming from a residence.



When they searched a home, police found 3,200 Xanax pills, .5 ounces of cocaine, over 2,200 doses of LSD and over 40 rolled marijuana cigarettes.



Officers also found a firearm, multiple paraphernalia items and over $2,300 in cash.



Police arrested two 17-year old boys and took them to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.



They are charged with four felonies and multiple misdemeanors.